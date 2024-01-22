Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Chelsea will welcome Middlesbrough to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

The two teams met in the first leg earlier this month, with Middlesbrough recording a 1-0 home win to take the lead on aggregate. Hayden Hackney scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute with Isaiah Jones providing the assist.

The hosts bounced back with a win in the Premier League against London rivals Fulham. Cole Palmer, who missed a golden chance in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough, scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

The visitors recorded a 3-1 away win over Millwall in the EFL Championship earlier this month and in their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 118 times across all competitions thus far. As expected the hosts have the better record in this fixture with 57 wins to their name. The visitors have 32 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the Carabao Cup thus far, with two wins apiece for either side.

After suffering defeats in their first two games of the year, the visitors are unbeaten in their last three outings, with two wins and a draw.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight home games across all competitions, recording six wins on the trot. They have kept four clean sheets in these games as well.

Middlesbrough have won four of their last five away games in all competition, scoring 10 goals while conceding four times.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games across all competitions, recording seven wins and suffering five losses.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The Blues have seven wins in their last eight home games in all competitions. They are unbeaten at home against the visitors since 1975. They have kept nine consecutive clean sheets at home in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino does not have any fresh absentees for the match as Nicolas Jackson remains on international duty at the 2023 AFCON while Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a move away from the club and might not start here. Christopher Nkunku is also unavailable due to injury.

Boro have just one win in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, suffering nine defeats. However, they are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two away games.

Michael Carrick will be without the services of goalkeeper Seny Dieng, Tom Smith, and Darragh Lenihan through injuries. Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura were injured in the first leg and have not recovered in time to travel to London.

Considering the home advantage for Chelsea and their better record in this fixture against the visitors, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Middlesbrough

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score or assist any time - Yes