Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

Chelsea are set to play Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth in the league. Goals from midfielder Conor Gallagher, French center-back Benoit Badiashile and Portuguese attacker Joao Felix secured the win for Frank Lampard's Chelsea. Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina scored the goal for Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, beat Ruben Selles' Southampton 4-3 in the league. A brace from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi and goals from midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo secured the win for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest. Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, Brazilian center-back Lyanco and midfielder James Ward-Prowse scored the goals for Southampton.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won three games and drawn one.

German attacker Kai Havertz has eight goal contributions in 27 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Attacker Raheem Sterling has seven goal contributions in 20 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Portuguese forward Joao Felix has scored three goals in 10 league starts for Chelsea so far.

Wales international Brennan Johnson has 11 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Nottingham Forest so far.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Chelsea have endured a disastrous season this time around, with many having labeled it their worst season in recent years. They are 11th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. While Chelsea's season, under any context, would have horrified fans, the added context that the club spent upwards of €600 million during the last two transfer windows to be 11th has understandably not gone down well.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were both sacked this season as managers, while the less said about Frank Lampard's current spell, the better. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the favorite to become the next permanent manager.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, three points behind 18th-placed Leicester City. Nottingham Forest too have spent lots of money this season, and still, the danger of relegation lurks. With Chelsea and Arsenal as their next opponents, it does not bode well for them right now.

Chelsea will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over/ under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- yes

