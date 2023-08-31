Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Blues edged AFC Wimbledon to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Nottingham Forest and have won 40 out of the 96 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 26 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in January 1997.

Nottingham Forest are have won only one of their last 14 matches away from home against Chelsea in all competitions and are winless in their last nine such matches since 1995.

Chelsea secured their first Premier League win of the season against Luton Town last week and ended a run of eight home games without a victory in the competition.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have won only one of their 21 matches away from home in the competition.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Chelsea have a good squad at their disposal and have shown flashes of potential over the past month. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson can be lethal on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

Nottingham Forest can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes