Chelsea vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Club World Cup finals

Chelsea face Palmeiras on Saturday in the 2021 Club World Cup finals.

The Blues are looking to exorcize the demons of the 2012 final loss from the competition and lift their first-ever title.

They beat Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the last round, with Romelu Lukaku's goal enough to secure a 1-0 win.

Palmeiras are the third Brazilian side to reach the finals in the last five years. They are aiming to become the first to lift the title since Corinthians in 2012, who ironically beat Chelsea in a stunning upset.

They overcame Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0 in the last-four courtesy of goals from Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides in history.

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Pameiras Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Chelsea vs Palmeiras Team News

Chelsea

The biggest dilemma facing the European champions is the goalkeeping position, with Edouard Mendy back in the squad and gunning to start over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard put up an excellent performance against Al Hilal in the semi-finals, continuing his recent form, and has totally merited a place in the XI on Saturday too.

Mason Mount came off the bench in the said game and will be pushing to start here. Reece James traveled with the squad but was eventually ruled out of the competition before their last game. Ben Chilwell remains on the sidelines for the long-term due to his torn ACL. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also not traveled with the squad due to injury.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will remain absent from the touchline with COVID-19 but communicated with the squad before their semi-final clash with a video link.

Injured: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Palmeiras

New signing Eduard Atuesta could slot into their midfield while Rony is likely to keep his place in the attack ahead of Deyverson. The only casualty remains 19-year-old defender Henri.

Injured: Henri

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chelsea vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku.

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Joaquin Piquerez; Ze Rafael, Danilo; Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Rony.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, so they aren't to be taken lightly.

The Big Greens are looking to repeat what their domestic rivals Corinthians pulled off in 2012, which is beating the European champions in the finals.

But Chelsea will be wary of repeating history. Determined to erase past demons, they should secure a win here and lift their first Club World Cup title.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Palmeiras

