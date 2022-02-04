Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday when they play host to Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors are currently seventh in the EFL League One table, after picking 47 points from 28 games so far.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in style as they saw off rivals Tottenham 2-0 on home turf last time out.

Prior to that, Thomas Tuchel’s side fell to a 1-0 loss against Manchester City on January 15 before playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion three days later.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League table, now turn their attention to the FA Cup where they claimed an emphatic 5-1 win over Chesterfield in their opening game on January 8.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a fine cup run so far, claiming three wins and one draw from four outings.

They head into Saturday’s game fresh off the back of a comprehensive 3-1 victory at Doncaster Rovers last Saturday.

In that encounter, Luke Jephcott scored to cancel out Branden Horton’s 10th-minute opener, before Joe Edwards and Jordan Garrick found the target to complete the comeback.

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Chelsea Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Plymouth Argyle Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Team News

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are still out with injuries, while Edouard Mendy is at the ongoing AFCON with Senegal.

Injured: Ben Chilwell, Reece James

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edouard Mendy

Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Brendan Galloway, George Cooper

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcus Bettinelli; Lewis Hall, Trevor Chalobah, Malang Sarr; Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI (5-3-2): Micheal Cooper; Joe Edwards, Macaulay Gillesphey, Don Scarr, James Wilson, Conor Grant; Panutche Camara, Jordan Houghton, Ryan Broom; Jordan Garrick, Luke Jephcott

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to put up a valiant fight, but considering the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the hosts to come away with the win.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Edited by Peter P