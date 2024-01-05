Chelsea vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Chelsea will welcome Preston North End to the Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The hosts will play for the first time in 2024 and concluded last year with back-to-back wins in the Premier League. In their previous outing, they defeated Luton Town 3-2. Cole Palmer's brace and Noni Madueke's first-half strike helped them take an unassailable three-goal lead over Luton.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored Luton's first goal in the 80th minute and Elijah Adebayo added a goal seven minutes later but they fell short of bagging the equalizer.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last five games. After losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in their final league match of 2023, they lost 2-0 to Sunderland in their first game of the year on New Year's Day.

After finishing as the runners-up three times in a row, the hosts were eliminated from the third round by eventual champions Manchester City last season. Preston fared a little better and, after defeating Huddersfield 3-1 in the third round, lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

Chelsea vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 74 times in all competitions thus far, with just two of these meetings taking place in the 21st century. These games have been contested closely between the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 31-26 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

Both meetings between them in the 21st century came in the FA Cup, in which Chelsea recorded comfortable wins.

Preston North End are winless in their last eight away meetings against the Blues, suffering five defeats.

The visitors have just one win against the hosts since 1958.

Chelsea vs Preston North End Prediction

The Blues have been in good touch recently, recording four wins in their last five games in all competitions. At home, they are unbeaten in their last six games, recording five wins. They have not lost at home against the visitors since 1958 and are strong favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino has a lengthy absentee list and will also be without the services of Nicolas Jackson, who has joined up with the Senegal National team for the 2023 AFCON. Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell have resumed full training and should start from the bench in this match.

The Lilywhites have struggled in their recent outings, with just two wins in their last 10 league games. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games, which is a cause for concern.

Robbie Brady and Jack Whatmough are expected to be the only two absentees for the visitors for the trip to the capital. Ryan Lowe will look to make some changes to the starting XI as he hopes to help his team return to goalscoring ways.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the hosts' 100% record in the FA Cup against the visitors, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the capital club and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Preston North End

Chelsea vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score or assist any time - Yes