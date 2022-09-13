Chelsea vs RB Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea will entertain RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat in their campaign opener against Dinamo Zagreb, with Mislav Orsic scoring the only goal in the 13th minute. Salzburg, meanwhile, produced a solid display in their first game of the competition, playing out a 1-1 draw against Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham was postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and they head into this game with a week's rest. They will look to start off life under new manager Graham Potter with a win.

Salzburg, meanwhole, recorded a 3-0 win over Ried in their Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday and will loo to continue that momentum.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams, but they met in a friendly game in 2019, which the Blues won 5-3.

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

RB Salzburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Team News

Chelsea

N'Golo Kante is a key absentee, having picked up a thigh injury in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur last month. Edouard Mendy has a knee issue and will need to undergo a late fitness test, having missed out on the opener in Zagreb.

Injured: N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: Edouard Mendy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

RB Salzburg

Die Roten Bullen have some significant absentees. Maximilian Wöber and Oumar Solet are sidelined with a groin and hamstring injury repectively. Luka Sucic is struggling with a groin injury, while Samson Tijani and Bryan Okoh are long-term absentees and have been left out of the squad for the group stage. Kamil Piatkowski has not played yet this season because of an injury.

Injured: Luka Sucic, Kamil Piatkowski, Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet

Doubtful: Sekou Keita

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Samson Tijani, Bryan Okoh

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Predicted XIs

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, César Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

RB Salzburg (4-3-3): Philipp Kohn; Andreas Ulmer, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavlovic, Amar Dedic; Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard, Nicolas Capaldo; Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko, Fernando

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Prediction

The hosts will be playing their first game under new bnss Graham Potter and might be a bit rusty. They have had a few more days than their Austrian rivals to prepare for the game and will count on their home advantage.

Salzburg have a few significant absentees and will sorely miss defender Oumar Solet, who was injured against AC Milan. Chelsea should be able to make the most of Salzburg's injury crisis and take a win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg

