Chelsea vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have lost two of their last three matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with both defeats coming in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Real Madrid won their previous game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - no team has ever secured two away victories against the Blues in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have progressed from 18 of their last 19 UEFA Champions league ties while winning the first leg by two or more goals, with their previous such failure coming against AS Monaco in the 2003-04 season.

Chelsea overcame a first-leg deficit in the Round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund - only two teams in the history of the UEFA Champions League have overcome such deficits in both the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are in impressive form at the moment and seem to have turned their season around. The Spanish giants are a formidable force on the European front and will be intent on maintaining their dominance in the competition this season.

Chelsea are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment and are in desperate need of a positive result. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

