Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another crucial semi-final clash this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Both teams gave a good account of themselves last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Madrid have a well-known penchant for big games and could potentially mark an underwhelming season with both the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League this year. Los Blancos eased past Osasuna in their previous game and will need to adopt an aggressive approach to this match.

Chelsea have been a resurgent force under German manager Thomas Tuchel and have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months. The Blues defeated Fulham by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a good record against Chelsea and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Chelsea have never defeated Real Madrid in an official fixture and will look to make history on Wednesday.

The first leg between the two sides took place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Christian Pulisic scored a crucial away goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Chelsea form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Team News

Kovacic is unavailable for this game

Chelsea

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with an injury and N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will have to make up for his absence. Antonio Rudiger and overcome his knock and will likely be available for selection.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have a few squad concerns

Real Madrid

Real Madrid find themselves in an unprecedented situation with Marcelo's polling station duties affecting his availability for this game. Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unable to travel with the squad.

Injured: Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Marcelo

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Prediction

Chelsea presented an excellent account of themselves against Real Madrid last week and will need to hold their ground in this fixture. Timo Werner missed a few gilt-edged opportunities in the first leg and has a massive point to prove at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid have not been at their best this season and will need to work hard to negate Chelsea advantage in the tie. With Tuchel's robust tactical set-up, Chelsea could plausibly hold their ground in their own backyard and get the better of Los Blancos.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid

