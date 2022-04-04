Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea are set to play Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Thomas Frank's Brentford in the English Premier League. A second-half brace from German midfielder Vitaly Janelt and goals from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and DR Congo international Yoane Wissa secured the win for Brentford. German centre-back Antonio Rudiger scored the consolation goal for Chelsea.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo 2-1 in La Liga. A brace from experienced French striker Karim Benzema sealed the deal for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. Former Manchester City and Sevilla forward Nolito scored the consolation goal for Celta Vigo.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg, courtesy of goals from German attacker Timo Werner and England international Mason Mount.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Ben Chilwell. There are doubts over the availability of American attacker Christian Pulisic, centre-back Trevoh Chalobah and England international Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Injured: Ben Chilwell

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without former Chelsea forward and Belgium international Eden Hazard. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Isco and Serbian striker Luka Jovic.

Injured: Eden Hazard

Doubtful: Isco, Luka Jovic

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

GOAL @goal Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 https://t.co/OoKJiB3lGW

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Prediction

Chelsea have a lot going on right now, and the loss to Brentford does not help. Their strength and depth means that they will be among the favourites to retain the Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, conquered Paris Saint-Germain in the last round. Karim Benzema has often single-handedly made the difference this season for Los Blancos, and Carlo Ancelotti's men look a different side without the Frenchman leading the line.

GOAL @goal This is now the best goalscoring season of Karim Benzema's career This is now the best goalscoring season of Karim Benzema's career ⭐️ https://t.co/5EL8NeAwHG

A close match, but Real Madrid have not been consistent this season under Ancelotti. A narrow win for Chelsea.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid

Edited by Abhinav Anand