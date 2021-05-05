Chelsea vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League semi-finals second leg preview

Chelsea are back in action with one of their biggest games of the season as Thomas Tuchel’s charges lock horns with reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Chelsea have been a resurgent force under their German manager this season and will want to make a statement in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Real Madrid have not hit their stride this season but their penchant for the European stage makes them a formidable force to reckon with. Los Blancos have excellent players in their ranks and their experience in the UEFA Champions League will serve as a source of confidence.

The likes of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos have been excellent for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and can potentially cause problems for the Blues on Wednesday. Real Madrid’s seasoned campaigners have played crucial roles in their team’s success this season and their impressive performances will serve as an ominous warning against complacency.

Chelsea have a squad racked with precocious talent at the moment and Thomas Tuchel’s revolutionary tactics have restored the Blues’ status as a bonafide European behemoth. Christian Pulisic scored a crucial away goal for Chelsea at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week and is likely to be rewarded with a place in the starting line-up in this game.

Timo Werner has also shown tremendous improvement under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks but will need to be more clinical to threaten Real Madrid’s well-drilled defense. Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation offers the team a modicum of balance and Tuchel’s possession-based approach could give the Blues a slight upper hand in this game.

Real Madrid’s squad has been plagued by injuries this season but Zinedine Zidane will be able to avail the services of most of his key players against Chelsea. Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, and Ferland Mendy were unlikely to feature in this game at the start of the week but their availability has given Los Blancos a massive boost ahead of the second leg.

Thomas Tuchel has managed to get the best out of his players over the past few months and is unlikely to make drastic changes to his team against Real Madrid. With Mateo Kovacic injured, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will have to do the heavy lifting in what is set to be an intriguing midfield battle. Kante, in particular, was exceptional against Real Madrid in the first leg and remains pivotal to Chelsea’s chances of qualification.

The Blues have come a long way this season and a spot in the UEFA Champions League final would be the icing on the cake for Thomas Tuchel’s side. While Real Madrid remain one of the most formidable opponents in Europe, Chelsea’s home advantage and Pulisic’s away goal hold the Blues in good stead ahead of this game.