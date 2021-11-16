Chelsea vs Servette Chenois prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea are back in action with another UEFA Women's Champions League fixture this week as they take on Servette Chenois on Thursday. The Blues have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand this week.

Servette Chenois have not been at their best this season and are in fourth place in the Nationalliga. The Swiss side is rooted to the bottom of Group A and has struggled to cope with European competition.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are at the top of the group at the moment and have been impressive this year. The English giants fell short of European glory last season and will be intent on making amends in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Chelsea vs Servette Chenois Head-to-Head

Chelsea have an excellent record against Servette Chenois and have won the only game played between the two teams. Servette Chenois have never managed a victory against Chelsea and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 7-0 victory for Chelsea. Servette Chenois were at the receiving end of the massacre on the day and will need to step up on Thursday.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Servette Chenois form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Chelsea vs Servette Chenois Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Aniek Nouwen and Pernille Harder are yet to complete their recoveries and are unlikely to be risked in this game. The Blues have an impressive squad and will need to field a strong team to top their group.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aniek Nouwen, Pernille Harder

Suspended: None

Servette Chenois need to win this game

Servette Chenois

Servette Chenois have no discernible injury concerns and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Swiss side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Servette Chenois Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Millie Bright, Jessica Carter, Magdalena Eriksson; Jessie Fleming, Melanie Leupolz, Ji So-Yun, Guro Reiten; Erin Cuthbert, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr

Servette Chenois Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ines Pereira; Amandine Soulard, Monica Mendes, Nathalia Spalti, Leonie Fleury; Tessa Tamplin, Thais Hurni, Elodie Nakkach, Daina Bourma; Natalia Padilla, Jade Boho

Chelsea vs Servette Chenois Prediction

Chelsea were virtually unstoppable in the reverse fixture last week and will be intent on a similar scoreline on Thursday. The Blues can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Servette Chenois were outclassed last week and cannot afford a similar defensive performance this week. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Chelsea 5-0 Servette Chenois

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi