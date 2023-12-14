Chelsea vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

Chelsea are set to play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Everton in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure and winger Lewis Dobbin secured the win for Everton.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, beat Brentford 1-0 in their most recent league game. A goal from winger James McAtee sealed the deal for Sheffield United.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson has managed seven goal contributions in 12 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Winger Cole Palmer has managed seven goal contributions in nine league starts for Chelsea this season.

Attacker Cameron Archer has scored two goals in 12 league starts for Sheffield United this season.

Scotland international Oli McBurnie has managed three goal contributions in six league starts for Sheffield United this season.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Prediction

Chelsea are currently 12th in the league, having won only one of their last five league games. Having made Manchester United look like a competent side, Chelsea's latest result saw them lose to Sean Dyche's Everton. However, with January fast approaching, it will be interesting to see which players Chelsea decide to buy.

Chelsea's policy of spending over £1 billion on transfers to aim for a top-half finish is an unique one. Manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to sign a striker in January, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres linked. While they certainly have the finances to acquire these names, the question is whether there is a coherent system and strategy in place at Chelsea for these talented players to flourish.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, having won two of their first 16 league games. They are currently five points behind 17th-placed Everton. Beating opponents with low confidence is a good way to accumulate some points though, and having beaten Brentford in their last game, Sheffield United will hope to retain their winning ways.

A few years ago, it would have been a straightforward prediction. Now, given Chelsea's state, it is hard to say that they will win with complete confidence. However, it would not bode well if they dropped points here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- yes