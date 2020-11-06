Chelsea vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea will aim to extend their unbeaten run of 10 straight matches when they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The West London looked unsettled when the Blues shipped three goals at home versus Southampton in mid-October. Fast forward to present day, and Frank Lampard's side have kept five successive clean sheets. A progressive, refreshed unit seems to be growing under his stewardship.

Chelsea, who have scored 10 goals in their last three outings without having conceded, are looking dangerous on both ends of the pitch.

On ya' bike! 🚲



Rest and recovery day at Cobham for those involved last night! 💪

The Blades, on the contrary, have been a pale shadow of themselves this season. While their dynamic gameplay has often revolved around overloading on the flanks, crossing and defending with discipline, Chris Wilder's charges have scored the joint-least number of goals this term - three.

They are also on an 11-match winless run. The Blues need to gather momentum, whereas Sheffield United require nothing but points.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Head-to-head

Since 1907, Chelsea and Sheffield United have played a total of 82 matches against each other. The former have 38 victories to their credit, while 16 games have finished as draws.

Sheffield, however, caused Chelsea a host of problems last season in the league, running away 3-0 winners last time out in July.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Kurt Zouma for Chelsea vs. Rennes:



◉ Most touches (99)

◉ Most passes (93)

◉ Most clearances (4)



Reminding everyone of how good he can be this season. 💪

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Team News

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz tested positive for coronavirus

Chelsea

Lampard will be without Kai Havertz, who tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-isolation. The forward also missed his side's Champions League outing against Rennes.

Christian Pulisic is set to spend another frustrating spell on the sidelines after aggravating an injury in training. Young Billy Gilmour remains a long-term absentee.

Injured: Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Kai Havertz

Ethan Ampadu is ineligible to face his former side Chelsea

Sheffield United

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu will not be available against his parent club. With Jack O'Connell also injured, the visitors are short of options at the back. John Fleck and Lys Mousset are ruled out as well.

Injured: John Fleck, Jack O'Connell, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Probable XI

Timo Werner is starting to find his feet in the Premier League

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Tammy Abraham

heffield United predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Max Lowe; Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Match Prediction

Sheffield United's system and ability to block crosses could frustrate Chelsea, but we expect the hosts to find their way in this game.

Their attacking trio is extremely fluent and tricky, and Sheffield will be in for a long afternoon. Chelsea should see it through with a couple of goals.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United