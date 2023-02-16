Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have been in dismal form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations over the past year. The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 49 out of the 112 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 32 victories.

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium last year and have not lost consecutive league games against the Saints since December 1993.

Southampton are looking to complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1987-88 campaign when Alan Shearer made his debut for the club at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have played out draws in their last three games in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since the 2006-07 campaign.

Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 28 matches in the Premier League and last achieved the feat in a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in October 2021.

Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction

Chelsea have built a formidable squad this season but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League. The likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez have shown flashes of their brilliance over the past month and will be intent on proving their mettle in the league this weekend.

Southampton have struggled to make their mark this season and are a team in turmoil at the moment. Chelsea are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Chelsea vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

