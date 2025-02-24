Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Saints slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stuttered after a strong start to their season. The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 50 out of the 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 33 victories.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three matches against Southampton in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 18 such games preceding this run.

Southampton won their previous match away from home against Chelsea in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League by a 1-0 margin and have not won consecutive such games against the Blues since 1985.

Chelsea have won 11 of their last 14 matches against teams starting the day at the bottom of the league table in the Premier League.

Southampton have lost their last six midweek games in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction

Chelsea are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Blues have good players in their ranks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Southampton are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Southampton

Chelsea vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes

