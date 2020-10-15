Chelsea vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Two sides that are desperate to steady their ships will battle to find stability when Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to pick up from where they left off against Crystal Palace whom they dispatched by putting four goals past them to go into the international break on a high.

The Saints, meanwhile, began their season on the wrong foot, losing their first two matches against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. However, they were able to turn it around and registered back to back wins against Burnley and West Brom.

Frank Lampard will be hoping that Chelsea continue to show the kind of spirit that brought them back from being 3-0 down against West Bromwich Albion in the first half to score three in the second and walk away with a point. The Carabao Cup exit blues were shaken off with the subsequent 4-0 thumping of Palace.

Southampton were one of the better Premier League sides towards the end of last season and Lampard will be aware that Ralph Hassenhuttl's side are quite a daunting proposition on their day.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Southampton have clashed 42 times in the Premier League till date. Chelsea have been the dominant side, winning 24 of those meetings. Southampton have won nine while nine games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in December last year and Southampton won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Southampton form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Chelsea vs Southampton Team News

Edouard Mendy had returned from the international break due to a thigh injury scare. Though it's not believed to be a serious injury, he is likely to sit this one out. Ben Chilwell has an issue with his foot and had pulled out of England's UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark. Pulisic and Ziyech should be fit to play.

Injuries: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell

Suspensions: None

As for Southampton, Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into isolation. Other than that, Ralph Hassenhuttl has no injury concerns.

Injuries: Stuart Armstrong

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chelsea vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI: Willy Caballero, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham.

Southampton predicted XI: Alex McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Vestegaard, Ryan Bertrand, Theo Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Djenepo, Danny Ings, Che Adams

Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction

Chelsea looked good against Crystal Palace but Southampton can be quite a tricky opposition. We expect this one to be an fiery affair.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Southampton