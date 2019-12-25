Chelsea vs Southampton preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge after a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Going into the encounter, Frank Lampard's side had lost 4 of their last 5 Premier League meetings but the Englishman got one over his former manager Jose Mourinho, as the Blues, led by the enigmatic Brazilian Willian produced a stunning display to consolidate their position in the top 4.

Southampton, on the other hand, will look to continue their recent resurgence as they aim to steer further clear of the relegation zone. Danny Ings has spearheaded the Saints in recent weeks and the Englishman is playing the best football of his career under Ralph Hasenhuttl, with 11 Premier League goals to his name this season.

Two sides in opposite ends of the table are set to go head to head on Boxing Day and the game promises to be an exciting affair, as two managers with attacking philosophies look to get one over each other.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Incidentally, Southampton head into this game in a better run of form that the hosts, with three wins in their last 5 league encounters. The Blues, on the other hand, lost 4 of their last league games before their 2-0 victory against Spurs and will look to build on their big victory last weekend.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Southampton form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Chelsea vs Southampton Team News

Mateo Kovacic, who has been one of Chelsea's best players this season, will serve a one-match ban for accumulating 5 yellow cards this season and the Blues will have to make do in his absence. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are expected to start in the centre of the park, with Mason Mount stationed as a #10.

Tammy Abraham will lead the line as usual, and is expected to be joined up front by Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who could be drafted into the starting XI as Lampard looks to freshen things up for his side.

Cesar Azplicueta also picked up a knock against Spurs and he is set to be assessed on the eve of the club. If the Spaniard fails a late fitness test, Reece James will deputize for him, with Marcos Alonso assuming his usual role as a left-back.

Injuries: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marco Van Ginkel

Suspensions: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v Southampton Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizalabaga, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea v Southampton Prediction

Chelsea head into the game as overwhelming favourites and their position in the table coupled with their recent 2-0 victory against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side is a startling example as the gulf of class between the two sides. Southampton are no pushovers, especially with Danny Ings in the form of his life and although he could cause the Chelsea backline a problem or two, Lampard's side are expected to get three points from the game.

Verdict - Chelsea 2-1 Southampton