Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

A bitter London rivalry in the best of times, the 2020-21 edition of Chelsea's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur comes with the added spice of being one between Premier League title rivals while also featuring the master/apprentice dynamic between Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard.

So far, it is the apprentice who has been doing all the winning, with Lampard doing the double over his former manager last season. However, Jose Mourinho did get one over Lampard when Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shootout in the EFL Cup this season, a game that saw a few sparks erupt on the touchline.

Nevertheless, both Lampard and Mourinho were keen to draw a line under that exchange in their respective pre-match press conferences, but there is certainly some palpable tension in the air.

Moving on from personal battles, this fixture witnesses Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur taking on a Chelsea side who are only two points behind them in third place. With Liverpool and Manchester City's troubled start to the season leaving the door open for a new challenger, these London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are staking their claims.

It's all set to be a high-stakes encounter, as both sides are on winning runs, one of which could end on Sunday. On that note, here are five players that could play a key role in deciding which way the game plays out:

#5 Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva - Premier League

Many pundits had written off the Brazilian defender Thiago Silva after his arrival in the Premier League, a perception that was reinforced when the veteran made an error on his league debut against West Bromwich Albion. However, since then, Silva has been the backbone of a Chelsea side that has looked confident in defence, with Kurt Zouma flourishing under the Brazilian's leadership.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard also counts on Silva in an attacking perspective too. The Brazilian leads all Chelsea players in progressive passes into the final third and is also their most frequent switcher of play; the Blues top the Premier League charts in that stat category.

However, Thiago Silva could face a different problem against Tottenham Hotspur though: Spurs are likely to contain and counter, and Harry Kane is expected to drop deep and ask questions of Chelsea's backline.

Having flourished under the tutelage of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta, one wouldn't put it past Thiago Silva to have an answer for a problem many Premier League defences haven't managed to solve this season.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane

Advertisement

In seven hours and 46 minutes of football at Stamford Bridge, Harry Kane has scored a meagre two goals, none of which have come in a winning endeavour. The Englishman has a fairly decent record against Chelsea though; he has been involved in eight goals (six goals, two assists) over 13 games in all competitions.

Much like his team, Harry Kane suffers from a Stamford Bridge hoodoo, but with Jose Mourinho reinventing the Englishman's role to that of a provider, perhaps the time has come for Tottenham Hotspur's own to put his mark on this fixture.

Harry Kane has directly contributed to 24 goals (13G, 11A) in just fifteen appearances for #thfc this season. [BBC] pic.twitter.com/zRJNqFSCoJ — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) November 22, 2020

Given that he will face a Chelsea defence that looks unrecognisable from the disorganised mess it was last season, Kane certainly has his work cut out. However, if his recent performance against Manchester City is any indication, Kane is all set to lead his side to a memorable win and underline Tottenham Hotspur's title credentials.