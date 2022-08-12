Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with a London Derby this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Antonio Conte's impressive Tottenham Hotspur outfit in a crucial clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have made an excellent start to their league campaign. The North London outfit thrashed Southampton by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and will look to keep pace with their title rivals this month. The Blues edged Everton to a scrappy 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 77 out of the 163 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spurs' 55 victories.

Chelsea have an excellent recent record against Tottenham Hotspur and are unbeaten in their last seven games against Spurs, conceding only one goal during this run.

Tottenham Hotspur have defeated Chelsea on only one occasion in their last 37 matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions and will need to overcome a formidable this weekend.

Chelsea are up against Tottenham Hotspur in their first home league game of the season for the first time since the 1958-59 campaign - the Blues emerged victorious by a 4-2 margin on that occasion.

Tottenham Hotspur have recorded 99 victories in London derbies in the Premier League and could become the third team after Chelsea and Arsenal to reach the 100-victory landmark.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three London derbies at Stamford Bridge - as many as they had lost in the 17 home derbies preceding this run.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur were impressive against Southampton last week and will want to make a statement of intent against Chelsea. The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea were not at their best against Everton and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi