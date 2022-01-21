Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23 January 2022

Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby on Sunday. A month ago, it would have been unthinkable but this is a game that could have severe ramifications for Thomas Tuchel's men.

They have almost bowed out of the title race in recent weeks and could very well find themselves embroiled in the top 4 dogfight if they lose here. With just one win in their last five Premier League games, Chelsea currently sit third in the table with 44 points from 23 matches.

Chelsea did beat Tottenham Hotspur quite comfortably over two legs in the Carabao Cup earlier this month. Tuchel will surely believe that his men can replicate that form and rally together to get this one over the line.

But the fact is that the Blues have been lackluster in recent weeks and are desperately looking to get their mojo back.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the season in midweek against Leicester City. They found themselves trailing the Foxes 2-1 in the final minute of stoppage time.

That was before Steve Bergwijn spearheaded a blitzkrieg and won the game for Antonio Conte's men in what can only be described as an unbelievable turnaround. He scored two goals in quick succession to help his side pocket all three points on the night.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches and it's safe to say that Conte has indeed steadied their ship.

Their recent form has them sitting fifth in the table with 36 points from 19 matches. They have four games in hand over their Sunday opponents and things will get really interesting in the race for the top four spots if the Lilywhites can muster a win here.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have won five of their last six Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur. They have kept five clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur have just a single win over Chelsea in their last 10 meetings across all competitions. They have lost eight and drawn one in that time.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost 13 of their last 17 league meetings against reigning European champions and have managed just two wins.

Chelsea have already beaten Tottenham thrice this season; once in the Premier League and twice over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spurs haven't scored a single goal against Chelsea in their last five meetings across all competitions

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Spurs have struggled against Chelsea massively in recent times. However, Chelsea are not playing at their best right now and Conte's men do have wind in their sails.

But even then, going by the way the Blues dispatched Spurs in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, it's difficult to imagine them making a meal of this one at Stamford Bridge. We're expecting both sides to play out an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

