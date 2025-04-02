Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in a crucial encounter at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Arsenal in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 80 out of the 178 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 55 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and have won each of their last three such games, scoring a total of 10 goals in these matches.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Blues in the competition since 2002.

Chelsea have won a total of 36 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - more victories than they have managed against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Chelsea started their Premier League campaign in admirable fashion this season but have not been at their best in recent months. The Blues currently face stiff competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United in the top-four race and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have been shockingly poor this season and will need to salvage some of their pride in the coming weeks. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

