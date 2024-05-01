Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an intriguing clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The North London outfit slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have struggled over the past year. The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 78 out of the 176 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 56 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 33 matches at home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in April 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost a total of 34 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - they have a worse record in this regard only against Manchester United in the competition.

Chelsea have completed nine Premier League doubles against Tottenham Hotspur and have a better such record only against Manchester City in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost two of their last three away games in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Chelsea have shown signs of improvement under Mauricio Pochettino but have plenty of work to do to restore their status as a Premier League giant. Cole Palmer has been tremendous for the Blues this season and will look to stamp his authority on this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have been defensively poor this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes