Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Jose Mourinho prepares for another Stamford Bridge return this weekend, as Chelsea host his Tottenham Hotspur side in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

Spurs are top of the league, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while Chelsea are in third, two points behind the early-season pace-setters.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham come into this game in impeccable form, both domestically and in Europe. Both teams have won their last five games, most of them convincingly.

Last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 2-0 at home, with goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovanni Lo Celso. Chelsea had a 2-0 win of their own, against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

In Europe in midweek, both teams managed to post victories. Chelsea won a dramatic game at Rennes thanks to Olivier Giroud's stoppage time goal, while Tottenham comfortably beat Ludogorets Razgrad at home.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Chelsea have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 72 times in 167 previous meetings between these two teams. Tottenham have won 55 games, while 40 have ended in draws.

Last season, Frank Lampard did the double over Jose Mourinho, as the Blues won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Frank Lampard confirmed that Christian Pulisic should be available for selection for this game. That means that the Chelsea boss will have his full first-team squad available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jose Mourinho said that Toby Alderweireld's muscle injury was not as serious as first feared, and the Belgian is expected to be back in a couple of weeks. He had to be substituted towards the end of the game against City with Joe Rodon replacing him. Davinson Sanchez, though, is the one likely to replace Alderweireld in the starting XI.

Matt Doherty was expected to be available for Spurs' midweek clash after recovering from COVID-19. But the Irishman missed out on the matchday squad for that game, as there are doubts over his fitness.

Injured: Toby Alderweireld

Doubtful: Matt Doherty

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

This is a difficult game to call, given how both teams have been in incredible form recently. The explosive pace of Son combined with the guile of Kane gives Tottenham the edge in attack, but the absence of Alderweireld evens things out at the back.

We are predicting an entertaining draw in this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur