Chelsea vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

On Sunday, Chelsea will face off with Watford at Stamford Bridge in their last game of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Following their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Thursday, Chelsea essentially have third place wrapped up. At worst, Tottenham Hotspur could draw level on points with them but are unlikely to overhaul an 18-goal swing.

The Blues have had a mixed campaign, largely failing to put together the title challenge they’d hoped for. However, given the difficult circumstances centering around Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club, manager Thomas Tuchel will likely be happy with UEFA Champions League qualification.

For Watford, meanwhile, it’s difficult not to perceive their season as an utter failure. Despite going through three managers, they have not been out of the bottom four since late November. Their relegation was confirmed on May 7 following their defeat to Crystal Palace.

Overall, they have won just six games this season, including just one in their last 11. They could finish bottom of the table depending on results elsewhere.

Chelsea vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have not beaten Chelsea since May 2018, and have only claimed a single point at Stamford Bridge in their last six visits, in a 2-2 draw in 2015.

Chelsea’s current run of three wins in their last nine games is comfortably their worst sequence of the campaign, showing what an effect their ownership issues have had on their on-pitch performances.

Emmanuel Dennis has been involved in nearly half of Watford’s 33 goals this season, delivering ten goals and six assists in his debut season in the Premier League.

Watford have only kept four clean sheets all season, with three of them coming in goalless draws, with the exception being a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in late February.

Unless he scores at least a brace in this game, this season will mark the first time in a decade Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku failed to reach double figures in goals in a league campaign.

Chelsea vs Watford Prediction

Chelsea have struggled for form of late, and they have not been immune to losing to strugglers, having fallen to a struggling Everton side a couple of weeks ago.

However, Watford are a different proposition. Not only do they traditionally struggle against the Blues, but they can’t seem to buy a win at the minute. They appear to have given up on the season after their inevitable relegation.

Overall, there’s a gulf in class between the two teams. With Watford now on a hiding to nothing, it’s difficult to see them springing an upset here. This one is likely to be one-sided in favour of the home side.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Watford.

Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Chelsea win.

Tip 2: Chelsea to score at least three goals - YES (Chelsea have scored at least three goals in eight of their last nine home games against Watford).

Tip 3: Watford to fail to score - YES (Watford have only scored four goals in their last eight games).

Edited by Bhargav