Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Chelsea are set to play West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. A brace from striker Eddie Nketiah and goals from young England internationals Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka sealed the deal for Arsenal. First-half goals from German attacker Timo Werner and experienced Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta proved to be a mere consolation for Chelsea.

West Ham United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Burnley recently. A first-half goal from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst for Burnley was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek for West Ham United.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games.

West Ham United have won seven games and drawn six.

Mason Mount has been in good form for Chelsea. The 23-year old has 19 goal contributions in the league this season.

German attacker Kai Havertz has done well too, and has registered seven goals in the league.

For West Ham United, attacker Jarrod Bowen has been the star. The 25-year old has 17 goal contributions in the league.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

Chelsea are 3rd in the league, and their recent off-field woes seem to be catching up with their performances on the field. French midfielder N'Golo Kante has not been at his very best in recent weeks, but it is the form of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku that is deeply worrying.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥴 Romelu Lukaku has committed more fouls (3) than he has registered shots (2) across his last five Premier League appearances for Chelsea 🥴 Romelu Lukaku has committed more fouls (3) than he has registered shots (2) across his last five Premier League appearances for Chelsea https://t.co/sQZfpoFgA7

Lukaku cost Chelsea nearly £102 million last summer, and was supposed to elevate Thomas Tuchel's side to the level of Liverpool and Manchester City. Some controversial comments off the field have not gone down well with Chelsea fans, while his form on the field has been frustrating too. The 28-year old has five goals in the league this season.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, five points behind 4th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. The Hammers have been impressive in the Europa League this season.

David Moyes' side has benefitted from the form of attackers like Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals.

A close match is on the cards, but Chelsea should win.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham United

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first- Yes

