Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2025

The Premier League is back in action is back in action with another round of matches this week as West Ham United take on Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Blues slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will ned to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 56 out of the 123 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 44 victories.

Chelsea have won their last two matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and last won three such games in a row against the Hammers in 2011.

West Ham United have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their only such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in November 2019.

Chelsea have scored the opening goal in five of their last six matches in the Premier League but have won only one of these games.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

Chelsea are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Cole Palmer has been impressive for the Blues this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

West Ham United have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

