Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Hammers held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Blues suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against West Ham United and have won 53 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 16 Premier League matches against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, with their only home defeat during this period coming in 2019.

West Ham United have won three of their last six matches in the Premier League - as many as they had managed in their 26 matches preceding this run.

Chelsea have lost two matches already so far this season and have lost three of their six matches only once in the history of the competition.

Chelsea have won only six of their last 16 home games in the Premier League - they won six of their eight home games in the league preceding this run.

West Ham United have scored only twice so far in the Premier League this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the season in 27 years.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Raheem Sterling has stepped up so far this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

West Ham United @WestHam



"Ben Johnson is not available. We're still waiting to see how Gianluca and Aaron Cresswell are."



"We want to get Lucas Paqueta involved, but we also want to give him a chance to get to know the Premier League."



#CHEWHU | Team News:"Ben Johnson is not available. We're still waiting to see how Gianluca and Aaron Cresswell are.""We want to get Lucas Paqueta involved, but we also want to give him a chance to get to know the Premier League." #TalkingPoint with @LycamobileUK Team News:"Ben Johnson is not available. We're still waiting to see how Gianluca and Aaron Cresswell are.""We want to get Lucas Paqueta involved, but we also want to give him a chance to get to know the Premier League."#CHEWHU | #TalkingPoint with @LycamobileUK https://t.co/QJztte5yLo

West Ham United have also been in poor form this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham United

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

