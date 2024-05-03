Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side held Liverpool to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Blues eased past Tottenham Hotspur by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 54 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 44 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 17 matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 2019.

West Ham United won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a league double over Chelsea for only the third time in the competition.

In fixtures between Chelsea and West Ham United, the team that opens the scoring has suffered defeat on 10 occasions - the third-highest such tally in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 matches that have been played out on a Sunday in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

Chelsea have shown flashes of improvement under Mauricio Pochettino but have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Cole Palmer has been a revelation for the Blues and will look to make an impact on Sunday.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold this season. Chelsea are in better form and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 West Ham United

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes