Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Blues were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Trending

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight historical edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 45 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 43 victories.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won this exact fixture in the Premier League last season and have not won consecutive matches away from home against Chelsea in the competition since 1964.

After a run of eight victories on the trot on matches played out on a Monday in the Premier League, Chelsea lost their previous such game against Ipswich Town last month.

Chelsea are winless in their last five matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Chelsea are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to return to winning ways this week. The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer have been impressive this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in poor form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Monday. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback