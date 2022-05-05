Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Blues slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 43 out of the 112 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 40 victories.

The last two matches between these two teams have ended in a 0-0 stalemate - Chelsea have never played three consecutive goalless draws against a single opponent in their history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last eight away league games against Chelsea, with their previous such victory coming over 43 years ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last away matches in London - as many as they had lost in their 20 Premier League games preceding this run.

Chelsea have endured a recent slump and have lost three of their last six games in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in their first 28 games of the season.

Chelsea have been surprisingly underwhelming at home in the Premier League and have won only 29 of their 66 points at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Chelsea are in the midst of a definitive slump at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this month. The Blues have become a robust unit under Thomas Tuchel but do have a few issues to resolve in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will need to work hard this weekend. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kai Havertz to score - Yes

