Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2022

Chelsea are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from French centre-back Wesley Fofana, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and right-back Reece James sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to David Moyes' West Ham United in the league. Goals from Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca and attacker Jarrod Bowen secured the win for West Ham United.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three games, while the other four have ended in draws.

Winger Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in the league this season for Chelsea.

Left-back Marc Cucurella has provided two assists in the league this season for Chelsea.

Winger Daniel Podence has scored two league goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Chelsea are 5th in the league table, and have embarked upon a new era following the appointment of Graham Potter as manager. They invested heavily during the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The spending looks set to continue, with RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku linked heavily.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



"In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in Premier League or not. He's got the capability, for sure".

Graham Potter on Rafael Leão: "I've been really impressed with Rafa Leão whenever I've watched Milan games, he's a top player".

Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion were an extremely impressive side, but it will take time for the highly-rated manager to establish his methods at a club the size of Chelsea. Patience will be required.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Potter on Christopher Nkunku deal: "I'm not gonna speak about players that are not in our team". …and Cristiano Ronaldo? "We can spend all day with these questions. Whilst they aren't our players, I don't speak about them".

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 18th in the league, having won one of their last five league games. They have parted ways with Bruno Lage, and are now in the market for a new manager. Unsurprisingly, plenty of Portuguese tacticians have been linked with the role.

Attack was a source of concern for Lage during his time at the club, with a lack of goals causing major problems. Both Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic are out injured, which means that the onus to score goals are on the shoulders of Diego Costa, a man who is well past his prime.

Chelsea will hope to capitalise on their opposition's poor form, and will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- Yes

