Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea are set to play Zenit Saint Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Dean Smith's Aston Villa in the English Premier League. A brace from Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic ensured victory for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, on the other hand, Andrei Talalayev's Akhmat Grozny 3-1 in the Russian Premier League. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Wendel, experienced Russian midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin and Brazilian attacker Malcom sealed the deal for Sergei Semak's Zenit Saint Petersburg. Burkina Faso international Mohamed Konate scored the consolation goal for Akhmat Grozny.

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

This is the first time Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg are facing each other in the UEFA Champions League.

Have a good Sunday people. Counting down to @ChelseaFC v Zenit on Tuesday 👍#CHEZEN #UCL pic.twitter.com/DFFFdMJaGP — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) September 12, 2021

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-D-D-W

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea will be without American forward Christian Pulisic, while there are doubts over the availability of French midfielder N'Golo Kante. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Meanwhile, Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Sergei Semak will be unable to call upon the services of Russian midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoyev

Doubtful: Dmitri Chistyakov

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcom, Artem Dzyuba, Serdar Azmoun

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

Chelsea won the Champions League last season, and they have now added one of the best strikers in the world in Romelu Lukaku to their squad. Manager Thomas Tuchel is spoilt for options, and the Blues will be among the favourites to win the trophy once again.

🔵 Romelu Lukaku scores his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfQTZCKsO1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 11, 2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg, on the other hand, are top of the Russian Premier League. In Malcom and Claudinho they have two highly skillful attackers, while forwards Artem Dzyuba and Serdar Azmoun have been prolific goalscorers for their club.

Chelsea should be able to win here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit Saint Petersburg

