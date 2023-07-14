Chelsea want to get rid of first-team star in move against his own wish this summer: Reports 

According to The Times, Chelsea are looking to sell their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer (via HITC). The report suggests that the former Arsenal forward could be sold to a Saudi Pro League side.

The Gabon international is reported to not want the transfer. Currently, Aubameyang has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and earns a reported sum of £170,000 a week (via Salary Sport).

The 34-year-old has had a tough time at Chelsea since joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2022. He managed 21 appearances in all competitions for the west London outfit and scored just three goals.

His latest form in the Premier League is in complete contrast to his previous years at Arsenal. Aubameyang made 163 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions.

He managed to win the FA Cup with the north London side in 2020 while playing a pivotal role in the triumph. Aubameyang scored a double in the final of the tournament against his current club to help Arsenal secure the trophy.

His career at the Emirates had a bitter finish as the player fell out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang made 14 league appearances, scoring just four goals during the first half of the 2021-22 season in his last stint at the club.

Pundit Craig Burley gives thumbs up to Aubameyang exit

ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley lashed out at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in May after the striker's poor display against his former club, Arsenal (via MSN). The player had a total of nine touches in the game, with four of them coming from the kick-off spot (via SofaScore).

Speaking about the Gabon international's performance and the need to move him on, Burley said:

"He should not wear a Chelsea shirt again, he should not even be allowed at the training ground. I don't know how long he's got left in his contract, is it this year or is it next year? I don't know. Whatever it is, do a deal and get him out."

As stated, Aubameyang's miserable stint at Stamford Bridge could come to an end this summer with the forward being linked with a move away to Suadi Arabia (via The Times).

