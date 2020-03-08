Chelsea want Ter-Stegen to replace Kepa, Real Madrid and Blaugrana monitoring Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 8th March 2020

Ter-Stegen is reportedly Chelsea's No.1 option to sign as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup for the day. The Catalans are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and thus it is not surprising to find a lot of rumours making their rounds in the media surrounding the La Liga outfit.

In today's edition, we bring to you the latest updates on Chelsea's interest in Barcelona No.1 Ter Stegen, an impending transfer battle over a midfield prodigy with arch-rivals Real Madrid and more.

Chelsea planning an audacious swoop for Ter Stegen in the summer

Frank Lampard is reportedly unhappy with Kepa's performances this season and wants to offload the Spaniard in the summer

According to SPORT, Chelsea want to sign Marc-André ter Stegen this summer if Barça are willing to negotiate for their star goalkeeper.

It is understood that manager Frank Lampard wants their current goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, whom The Blues paid a whopping £71.5 million in the summer of 2018 gone before the next season begins.

Lampard is not convinced that their record signing is the right choice between the sticks for his team and has reportedly asked the club to actively search for a replacement. The name at the top of the list is Ter Stegen. Other options include Ajax's Onana and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ter Stegen's contract expires in June 2022 and he has a £156 million release clause. The fact that he is yet to agree to a new deal makes Chelsea think that they might be able to sign him for a reasonable price this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona set for a transfer battle over Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour

Gilmour impressed in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to fight each other for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, who caught everyone's attention after a brilliant performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth-round tie, Mirror reports.

The midfielder won the Man of the Match award in that fixture and is now in the line-up to play his very first Premier League game against Everton tonight.

The report further states that both Los Blancos and Blaugrana have been actively monitoring his progress for quite some time now and his recent performance means an initial offer can be made in the summer.

Barcelona enter the race to sign Timo Werner

Barcelona want to sign Werner and play him in the second striker role

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are also monitoring Timo Werner's situation at RB Leipzig and look at him as a cheaper alternative to Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Though they are said to be very close to announcing the signing of Martinez in the summer, the report highlights the fact that they won't mind signing the German international, as it would only strengthen the depth in their squad in the attacking department.

The 24-year-old is having the season of his life in the Bundesliga at the moment, having already scored 21 goals and amassing seven assists as well in 25 appearances. His contract expires in 2023 but has a very attractive release clause of just £52 million, which makes him one of the most likely players to join a bigger club this summer.

But Barca will face tough competition from his long-term admirers Liverpool as well as Inter Milan in securing his services, as it is understood that Inter are planning a swoop for him to replace Martinez, who looks Camp Nou bound as of now.

