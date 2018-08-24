Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.80K   //    24 Aug 2018, 11:08 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea are off to a good start under their new manager, Maurizio Sarri. They have won the first two games of a new Premier League season and are looking good for more. Sarri replaced Conte this summer and has made some exciting signings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Thibaut Courtois, who signed for Real Madrid. Jorginho, arguably the best midfielder in Serie A last season, signed for Chelsea in a big money deal. They have also signed Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.

Chelsea has built a legacy in recent years and players like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Fernando Torres, Deco, John Terry, Gianfranco Zola, Michael Ballack, and Arjen Robben have been a part of it. 

Chelsea are one of the highest paid clubs in European football and has quite a few world-class names. Many of Chelsea’s first team stars earn a handsome salary. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the wages and salary of 19 first team stars at Stamford Bridge. 

Note: Data courtesy www.sillyseason.com.

#19 Willy Caballero, £40,000 per week

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
The man who was criticized a lot for his dismal World Cup exploits with Argentina has started the 2018/19 season as a backup to their new signing, Kepa. The 36-year-old was signed from Manchester City in 2017 and has made only three Premier League appearances for the club so far. Willy Caballero currently earns £40,000 per week at Chelsea. 

#18 Davide Zappacosta, £45,000 per week

With Azpilicueta on the right side of the defence. Zappacosta’s opportunity in the starting eleven could be very limited this season. The former Torino star, who moved to Chelsea in 2017, has failed to establish himself at the Stamford Bridge. He has made only 12 starts in his debut campaign in England and fell well short of expectations. 

#17 Andreas Christensen, £65,000 per week

Andreas Christensen has signed a new long-term contract at the Stamford Bridge this year. The 21-year-old Danish international broke into Chelsea first team last season and was rewarded for his stunning performances. Andreas Christensen has made 27 Premier League appearances in 2017/18 and was one of Chelsea’s best players. He is only 21 and has great potential to become one of the best defenders in the world in a few years. 

