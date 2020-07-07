Chelsea: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea are home to some of the Premier League's biggest stars, but who is their highest paid player?

N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Pulisic are among their highest earners.

As one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, Chelsea have a number of highly-paid stars

Ever since Roman Abramovich took control in 2003, Chelsea established themselves as one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League. The Blues have captured the Premier League title on 5 occasions and have also won the Champions League, too.

Tremendous financial power has been a major asset for them during this time period, and so it should come as no surprise that their top players are very well paid. In fact, reports suggest that well over 10 of their main stars are making more than 100k per week.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the wages of the 20 highest paid Chelsea players.

Note: all figures taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable, alternative sources have been linked.

#20 Marco Van Ginkel (Midfielder) - £52,885 per week

Marco Van Ginkel has somehow made this list despite only playing 4 games for Chelsea!

It seems incredible to believe that midfielder Marco Van Ginkel is higher paid than Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but that’s what reports suggest. The Dutchman was signed by Chelsea back in the summer of 2013 – but since then, he’s only made 4 appearances for the club.

In the time that has followed, like many other Chelsea players, he’s seen a string of loan moves, most notably spending 3 seasons with PSV Eindhoven. Despite not playing since 2018 due to a major knee injury, Van Ginkel recently inked a new deal with Chelsea – keeping him at the club until the summer of 2021.

#19 Pedro (Winger) - £57,962 per week

Veteran winger Pedro is set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season

Former Barcelona winger Pedro was quite the capture for Chelsea in the summer of 2015. The Spaniard had won 11 major trophies at the Nou Camp, and his performances at Stamford Bridge have been equally impressive. In 5 seasons with the Blues, he’s made over 200 appearances and has scored 43 goals.

Since his arrival, Pedro has helped Chelsea to the Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League. However, the winger is finally coming to the end of his current contract – worth almost £58k per week – and once the current campaign is over, he looks set for a move to Roma.

#18 Tammy Abraham (Striker) - £57, 962 per week

Tammy Abraham is reportedly looking for a pay increase at Chelsea

Chelsea’s current top scorer with 15 goals to his name, Tammy Abraham has had an excellent season. An academy product, the striker succeeded in a number of loan moves before establishing himself as the Blues’ new #9 at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, problems may be on the horizon for the 22-year-old, whose contract expires in 2022. Abraham is reportedly at an impasse with the club with regards to a new deal – largely because he’s seen some of his fellow young stars earn major wage rises with their own new contracts.

If Abraham does re-up with the Blues, it’s expected that he’d earn a lot more than his current £58k per week.

#17 Kurt Zouma (Defender) - £76,923 per week

French defender Kurt Zouma is attempting to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea

25-year old French defender Kurt Zouma is currently in a four-way battle with teammates Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori for a first XI spot with Chelsea. The 2019-20 season has seen him return to prominence with the club after he spent the previous two on loan at other Premier League sides.

A physical presence with underrated skills on the ball, if Zouma can’t establish himself as first choice at Stamford Bridge, could he look to depart? He might be able to improve on his wages of just under £77k per week elsewhere – but with three years to go on his contract, it’s likely he’ll remain with the Blues for a while yet.

#16 Cesar Azpilicueta (Defender) - £79,231 per week

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is one of Chelsea's key men

A Chelsea player since the summer of 2012, it’s safe to say that Cesar Azpilicueta is a Blues legend. The Spaniard – fondly nicknamed ‘Dave’ – has helped the club to numerous trophies, including two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League wins since his arrival.

As the club’s current captain and their most experienced veteran, Azpilicueta has never been so important to the cause. Although there is now pressure on his starting spot coming from youngster Reece James, he’s currently enjoying one of his best seasons to date, registering 4 goals and 6 assists.

At 30 years old and with a contract that runs until 2022, there’s every chance he could stay with Chelsea for the remainder of his career.

#15 Andreas Christensen (Defender) - £80,000 per week

Danish defender Andreas Christensen is one of Chelsea's best prospects

A Chelsea player since he was 15 years old, Danish defender Andreas Christensen rose to fame in the Bundesliga. He spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he established himself as one of Europe’s brightest defensive prospects.

Since returning to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Christensen has faced a struggle to fully establish himself in the first team, but he’s closing in fast on 100 appearances for the club. A phenomenal talent on the ball, the Dane can become one of the Premier League’s best defenders if he improves his physical presence.

#14 Mason Mount (Midfielder) - £88,462 per week

Mason Mount has enjoyed a fantastic debut Premier League season

Mason Mount has undoubtedly been one of the biggest success stories at Chelsea in some time. The academy product spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Derby under Frank Lampard. And ever since Lampard took over as Chelsea boss, Mount has been established as a key player.

The creative midfielder has made 46 appearances this season, scoring 6 goals and registering 4 assists. Now a fully-fledged England international, Mount is reportedly on £88k per week – not a bad contract at all for a 21-year-old in his first season as a Premier League star.

#13 Ross Barkley (Midfielder) - £96,154 per week

Midfielder Ross Barkley has impressed in recent weeks

When Ross Barkley moved from Everton to Chelsea in 2018, many fans questioned his motivations, as the competition for a first team spot there appeared to be high. Well, the fact that his contract pays him £96k per week was probably a major factor.

Thankfully, Barkley’s football is also beginning to hit an upward curve after a tricky start at Stamford Bridge. The current season has seen him make 25 appearances, scoring 5 goals along the way. And recently he’s raved about the work that boss Frank Lampard has done with him in training – which should go a long way to helping that goal tally further.

#12 Michy Batshuayi (Striker) - £100,000 per week

Michy Batshuayi has struggled to make a mark at Chelsea

Four years after his £33m move to Chelsea, it’s safe to say that things haven’t quite paid off for Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi. He’s struggled for game time since arriving at Stamford Bridge – making just 77 appearances – and has struggled even further for goals.

Batshuayi has managed just 25 overall for the Blues, and has most recently slipped behind both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order. A move away from Chelsea may be in his near future – but any suitor may have to match his current £100k per week contract in order to secure his services.

#11 Marcos Alonso (Left-Back) - £100,000 per week

Marcos Alonso is one of Chelsea's most experienced veterans

One of the most decorated players currently at Chelsea, left-back Marcos Alonso has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Europa League with the Blues. The Spaniard joined the club in 2016, and remains one of their highest paid players with a £100k-per-week deal.

Alonso has remained a first-team regular throughout his five seasons at Chelsea. And while his defensive acumen has come under criticism at times, as far as attacking full-backs go there are few finer. With another 3 years to run on his current deal, he may be a major part of the Chelsea squad for some time to come.

