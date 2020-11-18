Chelsea: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2020-21

After finishing fourth in the 2019-20 Premier League under new boss Frank Lampard, Chelsea are now pushing hard for a Premier League title challenge in the current campaign.

Following the lifting of their transfer ban, Chelsea spent over £220m in the recent transfer window on new players – and so it should come as no surprise that their wage bill has risen too.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of Chelsea’s first-team stars during the 2020-21 campaign.

Note: all figures have been taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable, Sportekz.com was used.

#25 Willy Caballero - £35,000 per week

First-team chances are likely to be few and far between for Willy Caballero this season.

Given Chelsea have now signed a new #1 goalkeeper in the form of Edouard Mendy, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a lot of Willy Caballero this season. The Argentine veteran – who made 14 appearances in all competitions last season and turned 39 in September, so he probably won’t have many complaints about being a third-choice keeper this season.

Either way, Chelsea probably have no problems in keeping the veteran in their first-team squad. Not only is he a popular, experienced veteran, but he’s also relatively cheap, earning just £35k per week.

#24 Kurt Zouma - £40,000 per week

Kurt Zouma has established himself in Chelsea's first team this season.

French international Kurt Zouma was linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, but instead, he remains at Stamford Bridge. And it appears that Zouma – who reportedly earns £40k per week – has made the correct decision.

Zouma has thus far made 12 appearances for the Blues in 2020-21 and has formed a strong partnership in the center of defense with newcomer Thiago Silva. He’s also scored three goals, proving himself to be a major threat from set-pieces in particular.

#23 Billy Gilmour - £43,269 per week

Injuries have kept Billy Gilmour out of action thus far into 2020-21.

19-year-old Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour was one of the major breakthroughs at Chelsea last season. He made a total of 11 appearances and starred in the Blues’ win over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

However, this season has seen him sidelined with injuries, and he has yet to make his first appearance. Gilmour has been back in training as of late and looks set to return soon – but he has plenty of time to succeed given his £43k-per-week deal extends until 2023.

#22 Tammy Abraham - £57,692 per week

Tammy Abraham will be looking for a wage increase if he re-signs with Chelsea.

Striker Tammy Abraham made a major breakthrough at Stamford Bridge last season, as he scored 15 Premier League goals to finish as Chelsea’s top scorer. However, he reached an impasse when it came to a new contract – and saw the club extend his £57k-per-week deal by a year rather than ink a new one entirely.

This season has seen Abraham start brightly, though. He’s scored three goals and registered two assists in just 10 appearances and appears to have built an understanding with new boy Timo Werner. With that in mind, it’s still expected that Chelsea will offer him improved terms soon.

#21 Fikayo Tomori - £75,000 per week

Fikayo Tomori has struggled for playing time thus far into 2020-21

When defender Fikayo Tomori returned to Chelsea from a year’s loan at Derby County, it appeared that he would quickly establish himself in the first team. Indeed, he made a total of 22 appearances in 2019-20 and also inked a new £75k-per-week deal to keep him at the club until 2024.

However, this season has seen the 22-year-old fall curiously out of favor. Quite why this is remains a mystery, given he has largely performed well when called upon. But with plenty of games remaining, the England international still has time on his side.

#20 Emerson Palmieri - £75,000 per week

Emerson has slipped down the Chelsea pecking order in recent months.

Given he’s only made a total of 59 appearances for Chelsea across four seasons, it’s quite hard to believe that Emerson remains at Stamford Bridge. Unsurprisingly, he has yet to make a Premier League appearance in 2020-21.

However, the Italian has made four appearances in other competitions – the EFL Cup and the Champions League – this season. But while he remains behind both Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order, it’s likely that we won’t see a lot of him any time soon.

#19 Edouard Mendy - £75,000 per week

Edouard Mendy has impressed since joining Chelsea in the recent transfer window.

Given he’s Chelsea’s new #1 goalkeeper – despite wearing the #16 shirt – it’s hard to believe that Edouard Mendy is only paid £75k per week. The Senegal international has already made a great start to his Chelsea career, keeping six clean sheets in just eight appearances for the club.

Despite being one of this season’s cheaper signings, Mendy could well turn out to be the most important new acquisition for Frank Lampard. If he can continue to provide the Blues a solid platform to build their side upon, they could well challenge for the Premier League title.

#18 Andreas Christensen - £80,000 per week

Andreas Christensen has barely featured for Chelsea in the current campaign.

Another player seemingly out of favor at Stamford Bridge, Andreas Christensen, started the season as one of Chelsea’s first-choice defenders. However, after the Danish international was sent off against Liverpool, he has made just two Premier League appearances since.

At just 24 years old, Christensen still has time on his hands. However, with his current £80k-per-week deal due to expire in the summer of 2022, whether or not he remains at Chelsea following this season is a major question mark.