Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Chelsea Women will welcome Arsenal Women to Kingsmeadow for a Women's Super League round 16 clash on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Everton in the Women's FA Cup over the weekend. Catarina Macario's 66th-minute strike helped the Blues book a last-four clash with Manchester United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 in the semifinal of the Women's League Cup. Stina Blackstenius scored a first-half hat-trick to help her team secure a clash with Chelsea in the tournament decider.

Jonas Eidevall's side will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 1-0 home win over Tottenham. Chelsea claimed a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Leicester City.

The win left them at the summit, having garnered 37 points from 15 games, three points above third-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Chelsea have 17 wins to their name, Chelsea were victorious on 12 occasions while six games have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Arsenal claimed a 4-1 win in the league.

Chelsea's last nine games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal have won their last four games on the bounce.

Chelsea have won 13 of their last 14 games across competitions (one loss).

Arsenal have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games.

Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Chelsea are on course for a domestic treble while they are also still in the running for glory on the continent. Their impressive start to the season has been founded on a stringent defense that has shut their opponents out in eight of their last nine games.

This might not be much of a concern for an Arsenal side that have scored at least three goals in three of their last four games. They were also victorious in the reverse fixture and are aiming to do a league double over their London rivals for the first time since 2013. A win would take the Gunners level on points with their hosts.

We are backing Chelsea to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-1 Arsenal Women

Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea Women to score over 1.5 goals