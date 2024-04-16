Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

Chelsea Women will welcome Aston Villa Women to Kingsmeadow for a Women's Super League matchday 19 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the semifinal of the Women's FA Cup. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams scoring for the Red Devils while Lauren James halved the deficit in injury time.

The Blues will turn their attention to the league where their last game came in a 2-0 away win over West Ham three weeks ago.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Leicester. Their goals were scored by Adriana Leon and Rachel Daley while Yuka Momiki and Samantha Tierney scored for the visitors.

The draw left the Birmingham outfit in seventh spot, having garnered 20 points from 18 games. Chelsea are second with 43 points to their name.

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have won the 11 head-to-head games.

Aston Villa's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Chelsea have the best home record in the league with 24 points garnered from nine games in front of their fans.

Four of Aston Villa's last six league games have been level at halftime.

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight league games.

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women Prediction

Chelsea were in the hunt for a quadruple a forthnight ago but consecutive cup losses have left them down to two trophies available. The Blues will be keen to bounce back with victory here to keep pace with current league leaders Manchester City. Emma Hayes' side are seeking a fifth consecutive league crown and will be expected to claim victory here.

Aston Villa have had a relatively sub-par campaign and look unlikely to match last season's fifth-place finish. The Villans are still seeking a first win against Chelsea.

We are backing the hosts to extend their 100% winning record in this fixture with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 4-0 Aston Villa Women

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to win both halves

