Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Chelsea welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first leg in Catalunya last week. Erin Cuthbert's 40th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Barcelona bounced back from their continental defeat with a 4-2 comeback away win over Las Planas in the Spanish Liga F over the weekend.

They twice went behind to goals from Allegra Poljak and Irina Uribe but drew level on each occasion through Claudia Pina. Marta Torrejon and Bruna Vilamala added further first-half goals to guide the Blaugrana to all three points.

Jonatan Giraldez' side turn their focus back to the continent, where Chelsea lie in the way of a place in the final. The winner of the tie face Lyon or PSG for a shot at the trophy next month.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Barcelona lead 2-1.

Chelsea's first-leg victory ended Barcelona's 10-game winnng streak across competitions.

Four of their five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Eleven of Barcelona's last 12 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Barcelona have won their last seven away games.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Chelsea defied expectations to claim victory in the first leg. The win came as a shock, with the Blues having hit a purple patch over the last few weeks to see their quadruple hopes dashed.

To put the size of their first-leg victory into context, Barcelona had made a 37-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning 35.

The Blaugrana are the defending champions and are the favourites to retain their title. However, they face the biggest challenge of their season, but overturning a one-goal deficit is not beyond them, considering the quality they possess.

Expect Barcelona to claim a multi-goal victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Barcelona

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win and over 1.5 goals