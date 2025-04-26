Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025 

Chelsea and Barcelona trade tackles in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors hold a three-goal lead in the tie following their 4-1 home win in the first leg in Catalunya last week. Alexia Putellas missed a 12th-minute penalty for the Blaugrana but turned provider for Ewa Pajor to score the opener in the 35th minute. Claudia Pina scored a second-half brace, with her goals coming either side of Irene Paredes, while Sandy Baltimore got on the scoresheet for Chelsea.

The Blues followed up their continental defeat with a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League at home. They went ahead through Guro Reiten's 22nd-minute penalty before Catarina Macario doubled their lead two minutes later.

Palace were reduced to 10 women when Allyson Swaby was sent off in the opening minutes of the second half shortly before Macario completed her brace. Mia Fishel then put the icing on the cake in the 64th minute.

Arsenal or Lyon face the winner of this tie in the final.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Barcelona lead 4-1.

Seven of Chelsea's last eight competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Barcelona are on a five-game winning streak.

Chelsea's last seven games have produced an average of 11.5 corners.

Barcelona have scored at least twice in their last 10 away games.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Chelsea face arguably the toughest task in their history as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit against the best side in the continent.

Barcelona are on course to three-peat in the Women's Champions League and have a large margin for error in this tie. They have won their last 16 away games across competitions, highlighting how dominant they have been this season.

Hence, expect the Blaugrana to complete the job with another comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Barcelona

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

