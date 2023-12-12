Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Chelsea welcome Hacken to Kingsmeadow for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday (December 14).

The Blues are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Bethany Mead and Amanda Ilestedt scored while Alessia Russo netted a brace to inspire the Gunners to victory.

Hacken, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 comeback home win over Real Madrid in the Champions League three weeks ago. Signe Brunn put the Spaniards ahead in the tenth minute. Rasul Kafaji Rosa equalised just before the hour-mark before assisting Katariina Kosola with the winner 14 minutes from time.

Chelsea's last game in the Champions League saw them thrash Paris 4-1 at home. Thata left them in second spot in Group D, having garnered four points from two games. Hacken lead the way with six points.

Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Eight of Hacken's last nine games across competitions, including the last five, have produced at least three goals,

Chelsea's last eight games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Hacken have won seven of their last eight games across competitions, including the last four.

Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal snapped their 11-game unbeaten start to the season, winning nine.

Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women Prediction

Chelsea saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end in harrowing circumstances over the weekend. Emma Hayes' side have to dust themselves up and get back to business starting with Hacken's visit.

The Swedes have arguably been the surprise of the Champions League. They are topping a group also containing seasoned European campaigners like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mak Lind's side are still the underdogs but are capable of springing an upset if given the oportunity. However, expect Chelsea to bounce back from the weekend disappointment with a cruising victory.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Hacken

Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Chelsea/ Chelsea