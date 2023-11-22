Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23rd 2023

Chelsea Women will host Paris Women at Kingsmeadow for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the WSL over the weekend. Lauren James set the ball rolling with the opener in the 11th minute while Jessica Carter's own goal two minutes later drew the game level. Agnes Beever-Jones restored her side's lead in the 24th minute.

James stole the show after the break, scoring a second-half brace to complete her hat-trick while Sjoke Nusken put the icing on the cake in the 78th minute.

Paris FC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Bordeaux in the Division 1 Féminine. Clara Mateo's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Parisians will turn their focus back to the Champions League where they kickstarted their tournament with a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Hacken. Chelsea shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Real Madrid.

The stalemate left the Blues joint-second in Group D while Paris FC are bottom on zero points.

Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, winning six games.

Paris FC have scored at least four goals in four of the last five away games they have played.

Chelsea's last five games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in seven of their eight games across competitions this season.

Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Prediction

Chelsea's comfortable victory over Liverpool was the perfect recipe as they seek their first win in the Champions League this season. The Londoners will be looking to go one step further than their semifinal ouster last season and sending an early marker in the group stage could be crucial.

Paris FC started their tournament on a disappointing note and another defeat here would leave Sandrine Soubeyrand's side with a mountain to climb.

We are backing the hosts to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-1 Paris Women

Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals