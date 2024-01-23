Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Chelsea and Real Madrid return to action in the UEFA Women's Champions League when they square off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the mouth-watering showdown off the back of contrasting results, with Alberto Toril’s side suffering a humbling defeat against domestic rivals Barcelona.

Facing her old club, Lauren James turned in a performance of the highest quality as she netted a hat-trick to inspire Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Emma Hayes' side have now won their last four matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 extra-time victory over London rivals West Ham United in the FA Cup on January 14.

Chelsea now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign and currently sit top of Group D with eight points from a possible 12.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid were on the receiving end of a 4-0 dismantling against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de España Femenina last time out.

Toril’s side now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have failed to win their four matches so far, including three straight defeats in their last three outings.

While Real Madrid are currently third in the Spanish Primera Division table, they sit rooted to the bottom of Group D, having picked up just one point from a possible 12.

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Chelsea and Real Madrid, with the Blues claiming one win and two draws in their previous three encounters.

Their most recent meeting came in November’s reverse fixture, when both sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Spain.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive home games, claiming 12 wins and one draw since April’s 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Real Madrid head into Wednesday on a run of four defeats in their last six matches away from home across all competitions since mid-November.

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their cup defeat against Barcelona, Real Madrid will head into Wednesday looking to return to winning ways and restore some pride. However, Stamford Bridge has been a fortress for Chelsea Women and we are backing them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-1 Real Madrid Women

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Chelsea’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of the Blues’ last 10 outings)