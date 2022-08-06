Chelsea working on three more signings after sealing Marc Cucurella deal - reports

Chelsea are working on completing a few more deals before the summer transfer window slams shut, as per reports from Express Sport.

The report claims that the Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has his sights on three more players following the signing of Marc Cucurella.

As reported by The Guardian, the signing from Brighton & Hove Albion has cost the Blues a whooping fee of £55m with up to another £7m in add-ons.

However, as per Express Sport, the West London club are far from done in the transfer market as Tuchel wants more signings.

It is reported that the Chelsea boss wants three more signings to challenge the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is one of the targets for the Blues as per the report.

It is assumed that they could make an improved offer for the Frenchman after seeing their opening offer of £60 million rejected by the Foxes.

Marc Cucurella @cucurella3

Can't wait to get started! Hello Blues, I'm finally here! So proud of joining this team and happy to have achieved one of my dreams since I was a KID, to play for CHELSEA F.C.

Chelsea are said to be preparing a £70 million bid for the former AS Saint-Etienne centre-back, but Brendan Rodgers is adamant on keeping the youngster.

The Blues might have to beat a world-record fee for a defender in order to secure the 21-year-old's signature.

Tuchel's side have also been linked with a move for young Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei, who could cost in the region of £20m.

The London giants are also looking to sign a striker following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

With Timo Werner also linked with a move back to RB Leipzig as per Express Sport, Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Gabon international only joined Barcelona in January after seeing his Arsenal contract terminated.

The former Borussia Dortmund star scored 13 goals in 23 games for the Blaugrana last season. However, he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Can Chelsea challenge City and Liverpool for the title?

City and Liverpool are quite understandably the overwhelming favorites for the Premier League title. Chelsea finished third last season, quite a few points behind the top two in the league.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close.

It will be interesting to see how Tuchel's side fare this time around, but on paper, they look unlikely to be able to dethrone the top two.

Thomas Tuchel still has plenty of work to do to catch up with the duo and must bring in a reliable goalscorer in order to do so.

