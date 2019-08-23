Indian Football: Chennai City FC rope in former Huesca star Adolfo Miranda Araujo

Adolfo Miranda played for Secunda Division outfits Huesca

Chennai City FC have roped in Spanish midfielder Adolfo Miranda Araujo for the upcoming season of the I-League. The Coimbatore based team have completed their quota of overseas players after the Spaniard penned down a three-year contract with the defending champions of the I-League.

Hailing from Barcelona, the playmaker started his senior career with Jupiter, a Spanish club, back in 2007, following which he played for several clubs in his homeland including Huesca in the Secunda Division. After a small stint with Secunda Division B outfits Cartagena, Adolfo will now play for Chennai City FC.

Chennai City FC claimed a historic I-League title last season, having pipped East Bengal in the race to the top spot. They accumulated a total of 43 points with 13 wins out of 20 matches to lift the coveted trophy in the 2018-19 edition of the I-League. Under the supervision of Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas, the players added a Spanish style to their game.

They were unstoppable in the I-League and outplayed most of the other teams. The Spanish trio of Pedro Manzi, Nestor Gordillo and Sandro Rodriguez were too hot to handle. Nestor Gordillo, who played a pivotal in Chennai City FC’s I-League winning campaign will not feature in their squad in the new season.

Akbar Nawas will bank on Adolfo to fill in the gap left by Nestor. Meanwhile, Sandro Rodriguez and Pedro Manzi will be back in India for Chennai City FC’s title defence. Central defender Roberto Eslava has been retained while veteran footballer Katsumi Yusa has been signed from NEROCA FC.

Chennai City FC has to balance their league campaign with their continental commitments. The I-League champions will be representing India in the AFC Champions League preliminary rounds later this year.