Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Cherno More and Istanbul Basaksehir get their quest for UEFA Conference League football underway when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to get an early advantage and place one leg in the third qualifying round, and this makes for an exciting contest at the Ludogorets Arena.

Cherno More were denied a dream start to the 2025-26 Bulgarian Parva Liga campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lokomotiva Sofia in last Friday’s season opener.

This followed a perfect run of results in pre-season, where Ilian Iliev’s men picked up six wins from their six friendly games while scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Cherno More will look to secure UEFA Conference League football at the second time of asking, after suffering a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the second qualifying round last season.

As for Istanbul Basaksehir, they are aiming for back-to-back campaigns in the Conference League after suffering a group-stage exit last season.

Cagdas Atan's men secured qualification for the European competition by the skin of their teeth last season after finishing fifth in the Turkish Super Lig table with 54 points from 36 games, one point above sixth-placed Eyupspor just outside the qualifying spot.

Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cherno More and Istanbul Basaksehir have never met before, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Cherno More have gone 10 straight games without defeat across all competitions, picking up seven wins and two draws, having failed to win the five matches preceding this run.

Basaksehir are unbeaten in five of their last six away games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of May.

Cherno More are on a run of just one win from their eight competitive away games since mid-March, losing four and claiming three draws in that time.

Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Cherno More have done well to reach the Conference League qualifiers, but they face an uphill challenge of taking on a superior Istanbul Basaksehir side who are no strangers to European football.

That said, we predict the Turkish outfit will show their upper hand here and come away with a comfortable victory at the Ludogorets Arena.

Prediction: Cherno More 0-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basaksehir to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Cherno More’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five outings)

