Chiangrai United vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Chiangrai United and Gamba Osaka will trade tackles in a matchday three fixture in the AFC Champions League.

The 'hosts' come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Singaporean side Tampines on matchday two. Sivakorn Tiatrakul scored the game-winning goal three minutes from time.

Gamba Osaka could not be separated in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk on Monday. Patric's four-minute brace helped the Japanese side come back from two goals down in a four-goal first half.

That draw helped Osaka maintain their lead at the summit of Group H with four points accrued from two games. Chingrai United are just two places and one point below.

The close nature of the group means that there is still all to play for and both sides will go all out for victory on Thursday.

Chiangrai United vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and the three points are crucial to their qualifying hopes.

Gamba Osaka are on a good run of form that has seen them go six games unbeaten in all competitions, having earlier suffered four consecutive defeats.

Chiangrai's loss to Jeonbuk on the opening day was their sole defeat in their last six games in all competitions.

Chiangrai United form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Gamba Osaka form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Chiangrai United vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Chiangrai United

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Thai outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Jun Ichimori.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai

Doubtful: Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Chiangrai United vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Chiangrai United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Apirak Woravong (GK); Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Sarawut Inpan; Sanukran Thinjom, Phiyiwat Sukjitthammakul, Ji-Hun Cho, Wasan Homsan; Felipe Amorim, Bill, Akarawin Sawasdee

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Ryu Takao, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Karata, Takashi Usami, Patric

Chiangrai United vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

There is a distinct difference in size between the two sides and Chiangrai United are very much punching above their weight in this competition.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, are among the elite sides in Asian football and are favorites to progress from the group. Despite this, they will be wary of the threat posed by a Chiangrai United side that could harm opponents if given the opportunity.

We expect Gamba Osaka to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Chiangrai United 1-2 Gamba Osaka

