Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts eased past Detroit City FC by a 4-0 margin in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won eight out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's five victories.

Chicago Fire have lost only one of their last eight matches at home against Atlanta United in MLS and have remained unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Chicago Fire played out a goalless stalemate against Orlando City last week - they had conceded seven goals in a single game in their previous game in the competition against Nashville SC.

Atlanta United have picked up only one point from their first four matches away from home in the regular season of MLS and have won only two of their last 13 such games.

Ad

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction

Chicago Fire have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a number of defensive issues to resolve ahead of this game. The hosts can be effective on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Atlanta United have a poor away record over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Chicago Fire are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Atlanta United

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More