Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Preview
Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts eased past Detroit City FC by a 4-0 margin in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atlanta United have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won eight out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's five victories.
- Chicago Fire have lost only one of their last eight matches at home against Atlanta United in MLS and have remained unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.
- Chicago Fire played out a goalless stalemate against Orlando City last week - they had conceded seven goals in a single game in their previous game in the competition against Nashville SC.
- Atlanta United have picked up only one point from their first four matches away from home in the regular season of MLS and have won only two of their last 13 such games.
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction
Chicago Fire have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a number of defensive issues to resolve ahead of this game. The hosts can be effective on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Atlanta United have a poor away record over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Chicago Fire are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Atlanta United
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes